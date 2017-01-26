Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Seared Steaks with Mushroom Sauce and Spaghetti Squash Sauté

Seared Steaks with Mushroom Sauce and Spaghetti Squash Sauté

Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, dinner rolls, and apple pie for dessert. If your store does not carry the cut spaghetti squash, simply ask the Produce department to cut a whole one in half for you.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 1/2 lb grilling steaks (such as New York strip, ribeye, or flank)

Produce

1 shallot

8 oz fresh presliced baby portabellas

1/2 spaghetti squash (about 2 lb)

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning herb paste

Dairy

4 tablespoons herb garlic butter

Dry Grocery

1 (10.5-oz) can condensed beef broth

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon smoky Montreal steak seasoning

From Your Pantry

1 teaspoon flour

Nonstick aluminum foil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare steaks and begin to bake (10 minutes)

Prepare squash and complete steaks; serve (35 minutes)

Recipe: Seared Steaks with Mushroom Sauce

Active Time – 25 minutes, Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 1/2 lb grilling steaks (such as New York strip, ribeye, or flank)

1 tablespoon smoky Montreal steak seasoning

2 tablespoons herb garlic butter, divided

8 oz fresh presliced baby portabellas

1 teaspoon flour

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze

1 (10.5-oz) can condensed beef broth

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Slice shallot (2

tablespoons). Coat steaks with seasoning (wash hands).

2. Place 1 tablespoon butter in pan, then add steak; sear 3–4 minutes on each side or until well browned. Transfer steak to baking

sheet leaving any drippings in pan. Bake steaks 10–12 minutes and until steaks are 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Transfer steak to cutting board; let stand 5–10 minutes before slicing. Temperature will rise 5–10°F during this time.

3. Return sauté pan to heat. Place remaining 1 tablespoon butter and shallots in pan; cook 1–2 minutes or until shallots are fragrant. Stir in mushrooms; cook 5–6 minutes or until mushrooms begin to brown. Stir in flour; cook 1 minute.

4. Add glaze to mushrooms; cook 1–2 minutes or until mushrooms are thickly coated. Pour in broth; simmer 5–6 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Serve steaks with sauce.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 400kcal; FAT 22g; SAT FAT 10g; TRANS FAT 1g; CHOL 135mg; SODIUM 1160mg; CARB 6g; FIBER 2g; SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 42g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 4%; CALC 4%; IRON 30%

Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Sauté

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

1/2 spaghetti squash (about 2 lb)

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons herb garlic butter

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning herb paste

Steps:

1. Cut squash in half across the middle, not from end to end, if needed. Place 1 squash half (cut side down) in microwave-safe dish. Add water and cover; microwave on HIGH for 12–15 minutes or until easily pierced with a wooden skewer or knife. Remove cover; let stand 5 minutes.

2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place butter in pan, then add walnuts; cook 4–5 minutes or until butter and walnuts begin to brown slightly. Remove pan from heat. Stir in herb paste.

3. Use a fork to gently pull the strands out of the squash then discard skin. The strands of the squash wrap around in a circle (they don’t run from one end to the other); rake your fork in the direction of the strands to make the longest “noodles.” Stir squash strands into with walnut mixture until well blended. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 180kcal; FAT 15g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 110mg; CARB 12g; FIBER 3g;

SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 3g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 20%; CALC 4%; IRON 6%