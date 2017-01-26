Miami rapper ‘Stitches’ arrested, hands officer burnt joint during traffic stop

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Miami rapper ‘Stitches’ was arrested on Thursday after parking his Porsche in a handicapped parking space without a decal.

An anonymous caller notified police that the Porsche backed out of a handicap space without a decal at a Whole Foods on Alton Road.

An officer conducted a traffic stop and requested identification from the driver.

Phillip Katsabanis, also known by rap name “Stitches”’ handed the officer a rolled up, slightly burnt marijuana joint when asked if there were firearms in the car.

Katsabanis and a passenger told the officer they were not armed.

Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and asked if there was any more of the drug inside the vehicle.

Katsabanis and his passenger exited the vehicle while officers searched.

Police found an unsecured Glock underneath the driver’s seat and a mason jar containing suspected marijuana in the backseat.

Katsabanis said he was “startled” by officers when he denied have a firearm. He apologized and told police he always has a firearm in his vehicle for his protection.

He was taken into custody and transported to a Miami Beach holding facility for processing.

Two magazine clips were also seized, as well as an oxycodone pill from Katsabanis’s pocket.

