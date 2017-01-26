Marchessault scores PPG in OT, Panthers top Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Marchessault took a pass from Keith Yandle along the goal line to the left of the net and fired the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:49 of the extra period.

Jussi Jokinen also scored for the Panthers and James Reimer stopped 31 shots as Florida won for the first time in six games that went past regulation.

Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, and Vasilevskiy made 35 saves. The Lightning have lost four of five.

