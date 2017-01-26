Judge finds Markeith Loyd competent to represent himself

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A judge on Thursday found accused killer Markeith Loyd competent to represent himself, but strongly encouraged him to consider acquiring representation.
Loyd was relatively calm Thursday after three previous appearances in which he lashed out at the judge with profanity-laced comments.
“I’m not going to curse at you and I hope you won’t curse at me,” the judge told Loyd during Thursday’s proceedings. The judge told Loyd that if he did curse, he could be denied the right to represent himself.
Loyd mentioned an injury to his eye several times. He suffered the injury when Orlando police said he resisted arrest on Jan. 17.
Loyd answered several of the judge’s questions, saying he completed 10th grade and obtained his GED. He also told the judge that he has been taking codeine for his eye injury.
The judge ruled that Loyd can waive his right to an attorney, but suggested that he speak with his family about obtaining representation.
As Loyd exited the courtroom, he acknowledged his family, saying “I’m going to call you.”
