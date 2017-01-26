Headlines: Customer shoots robbery suspect; Tampa marijuana dispensary opens; Gasparilla schedule

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, January 26.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Clouds continue ahead of an approaching cold front! See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Customer shoots armed suspect trying to rob Pasco convenience store. Learn more

Cops: St. Pete woman assaulted officer with used tampon. Learn more

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Tampa. Learn more

Woman pretended to be deputy during Markeith Loyd manhunt, authorities say. Learn more

Mexican president cancels trip to DC to meet Trump. Learn more

Surfer, 10, photo-bombed by shark that shared wave. Learn more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

WATCH LIVE: Eaglet is 12″ tall, will soon be able to tear food. Learn more

2017 Schedule of Events: Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates. Learn more

Parking Info: 2017 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. Learn more

Street Closures: 2017 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. Learn more

WFLA News Channel 8 will be hosting live coverage of the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates. Join Marco, Gayle, Leslee and Leigh 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 live on News Channel 8 and on WFLA.com