Woman pretended to be deputy during Markeith Loyd manhunt, authorities say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A woman is facing charges for pretending to be a deputy in the manhunt for Markeith Loyd, authorities say.

Kamesha Byrd confessed to going door to door, carrying what looked like a pistol, even going inside people’s homes in The Villages.

Investigators said Byrd used the manhunt for Loyd to get into people’s homes, knocking on doors and informing residents Loyd had been spotted and she needed to inspect their home’s safety.

Deputies said it appears Byrd never took anything or harmed anyone.

Byrd was arrested and charged for impersonating a police officer. She is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $2,000 bond.