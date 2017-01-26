Customer shoots armed suspect trying to rob Wesley Chapel convenience store

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – An armed robbery suspect was airlifted to a local hospital after deputies say the suspect was shot by a customer during a robbery attempt at a Wesley Chapel convenience store on Thursday morning.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, the robbery suspect entered the Marathon Convenience Store at 26556 Wesley Chapel Blvd., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

A customer in the store who had a concealed weapon license shot the suspect in the right thigh.

A PCSO deputy arrived at the store and subdued the suspect at the front door with the help of citizens.

The suspect is being flown to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

