CAIR Florida concerned about growing possibility of restrictions on Muslims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is growing controversy over President Trump’s plans for immigration, and the Council on American, Islamic Relations held a news conference to speak out against the plans on Thursday.

The President has indicated he will shut down travel from Islamic countries and create a Muslim registry for people already in the country.

“Our nation is a nation built on the back of immigrants,” said Hassan Shibly with CAIR.

Shibly believes recent rhetoric from President Trump has contributed to an increase in attacks on Muslims.

She said there has been a 500 percent increase in Muslim hate crimes in Florida over the past year.

“We fear that the executive orders that have been coming over the past few days, and may continue to come today and tomorrow, pose a threat to those very principals of liberty and diversity,” said Shibly.

Majda Rahmanovic immigrated to the United States with her family from Bosnia in the late 1990’s to escape genocide.

She believes if she is deported, her life will be in danger, and there is nothing for her to return to.

“America is my home. Tampa has been my home for the last three years. I grew up in Wisconsin. I would be like a visitor,” said Rahmanovic.