Better Call Behnken: Family could lose $70,000 house deposit after dad’s death

Morgana Robson talks with Shannon Behnken about the home her father was planning to buy.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) —  Is death a good enough reason to back out of a deal to buy a new home? And if so, what happens to the earnest money deposits?

A grieving Bradenton daughter has turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken for help understanding her rights.

Morgana Robson says her father died suddenly after a 2-week battle with cancer. The death happened just before he closed on a new home in Mirabella at Village Green, a 55-and-over community in Bradenton.

Robson’s father had put down deposits of nearly $70,000.

The developer has given Robson, as executor of the estate, a choice: follow through with the closing and then try to resell the home, or cancel the contract and forfeit her father’s deposit money.

“It was tragic that my father died so suddenly,” Robson said. “He had a very short battle with cancer, and the week after, I’m already receiving phone calls. I buried my dad on Sunday, and come Monday, when are we closing?”

Investigator Shannon Behnken is working to get answers for this family. Watch her story Thursday at 5 p.m.

