Bay Area reacts to Doomsday clock advance

(WFLA) – Doomsday clock watchers worry we could be one step closer to worldwide disaster.

“Nuclear rhetoric is now loose and destabilizing,” said For U.S. Ambassador Thomas Pickering.

The end of the world is the subject of movies and speculation. Will a huge meteorite crash on the planet and do us all in?

“The board advanced the time out of a growing concern about the deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia,” said Rachel Bronson, the Executive Director of the group in charge of the Doomsday clock.

Two and a half minutes to midnight, is where the doomsday clock is set.

Are we really much closer to blowing ourselves up or drowning ourselves in sea water?

Dina Formentini with the anti-war group, “St. Pete for Peace” believes the U.S. should set an example by not bombing other countries.

“I think it if they moved the hands based on what’s happened over the last year, including the Trump presidency, I think it was a good move before Barack Obama left the presidency, he put 3,500 troops on Russia’s border. That was a really dangerous move,” said Formentini.

On the Thursday night streets of St. Petersburg, News Channel 8 found support for advancing the doomsday clock.

“I don’t blame them for doing that, because I think that there is probably a bigger chance of some mishap befalling us within the next few years,” said Alex Ludovici.

Thursday’s minute-hand advance comes after worries about nuclear devices in North and South Korea, Japan, and the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

There is also concern about how President Trump will react to threats.