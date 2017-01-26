Alternative travel routes available for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Alternative travel routes are available for Saturday’s Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus XTREME performances due to the annual Gasparilla Day parade celebration.
For access to AMALIE Arena in the morning and the evening, consider using the following garages and lots:
- The Selmon Expressway Lots – $15 flat rate for the circus
- South Regional Garage – $12 flat rate and will be open from 7:00 AM – 10:30 AM for parade & circus parking. After 10:30 AM parking will be restricted to Arena Reserved Parking Passes for the remainder of the day.
All guests are encouraged to plan for additional time to navigate Gasparilla-related traffic and street closures.
More information regarding alternate travel routes and street closures can be found at the City of Tampa’s website.
