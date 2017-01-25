You Paid For It: Beach renourishment all over again

PINELLAS, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Indian Rocks Beach is spending up to $20,000 this week that You Paid For to replenish beach access points washed away by last Sunday’s storm.

No big deal unless you consider the millions of tax dollars that have already been spent to replenish that beach and may others along the Pinellas Coastline in recent years.

IRB City Manager Gregg Mims insists this latest sand dump is a “no brainer” when it comes to best use of city resources because of safety. He said there was a dangerous drop off from the access boardwalk.

Also, the value to local hotels and restaurants which count on the beach for tourism business.

But with climate scientists predicting rapidly rising seas worldwide, at what point does beach renourishment, which is always temporary, fail to make sense when it comes to a good use of your tax dollars?

Tonight at six in our You Paid For It report, we’ll tally up what’s already been spent in recent years to shore up the Pinellas beaches.

We will also look into what’s planned for the future and why government leaders in Pinellas County believe that’s a good use of your money.

Maybe you’ll agree, maybe you won’t.