Tampa McDonald’s giving away Big Mac sauce

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Big Mac fans will have the chance to snag their own personal bottle of the Special Sauce, but only tomorrow.

You can get a hold of your very own bottle of Big Mac sauce from 12:30pm-2:20pm on Thursday.

But, you will have to say the secret phrase “There’s a Big Mac for That” to get a bottle of Big Mac Sauce.

The two Tampa Bay McDonald’s participating are:

·         1905 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa. FL. 33607

·         3470 Ulmerton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33762            

Special Sauce bottle quantities are limited and will be given out on a first come first served basis.

McDonald’s is celebrating the national launch of the two additional Big Mac sandwiches: the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

Tampa Bay McDonald’s, along with participating markets across Florida, have been offering the new sandwiches to residents since November in an early release. But now, they are rolling out for the rest of the country to enjoy.

