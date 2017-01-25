Smoky BBQ Chili

Dr. BBQ’s Smoky Barbecue Chili

An original recipe by Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

6 slices bacon

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green pepper seeded and chopped

4 cloves garlic crushed

1 twenty eight ounce can diced tomatoes

2 chipotles in adobo sauce, chopped

2 cups low salt beef broth

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 cup water

1 twelve ounce can beef consommé

1/3 cup chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 t black pepper

4 cups grilled or smoked seasoned beef, cut into medium dice

2 fifteen ounce can of dark kidney beans, drained

Shredded cheddar cheese for garnish

Preheat a Dutch oven on the grill at 350° over direct heat or on the stove over medium-high heat. Add the bacon and cook until crispy. Remove the bacon and set aside. Add the oil if needed. Add the onion and green pepper and cook until soft. Add the garlic and cook a few more minutes. Add the tomatoes, chipotles, broth, ,barbecue sauce, water, consommé, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar and pepper. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Add the beef and return to a simmer. Cook for one hour adjusting the heat to maintain a simmer Add the beans and more water only if needed. Chop the bacon and add it back to the pot. Cook another 30 minutes. Check for salt and add if needed. Garnish with cheese to serve.

Makes about 10 servings