SeaWorld’s ‘wet suit penguin’ starts off year with new coat of feathers

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The female penguin who received a custom wet suit as part of her specialized care at SeaWorld Orlando is starting off 2017 with a fresh coat of feathers.

Wonder Twin the penguin is 26-years-old and began to lose her feathers, which can happen to penguins in their natural habitat and wild populations, SeaWorld said.

The wet suit, created by SeaWorld’s aviculture and wardrobe teams was designed to mimic her natural coat of feathers so the penguin could regulate her body temperature.

Wonder Twin has successfully regrown a new coat of weathers and no longer needs to wear her wet suit.