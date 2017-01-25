Rescued sea lions to perform in ‘Sea Lion Splash’ at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The only traveling sea lion act in the country will perform at the Florida State Fair.
Sea Lion Splash is made up of California and South American sea lions, many rescued after being injured or beached, that tour the country with their one-of-a-kind show.
Many of the sea lion performers were beach stranded and adopted by Squalas Inc. Squalas provides homes for sea lions unable to survive in the wild because of sickness, age or injuries.
Sea Lion Splash features several of the Squalas sea lions in a zoo-like environment, complete with an above-ground pool and a waterfall.
The performers do handstands and flips, balance balls, dance, smile and even teach kids how to recycle.
Sea Lion Splash is one of the many entertainment options free with the price of fair admission.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.