Rescued sea lions to perform in ‘Sea Lion Splash’ at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The only traveling sea lion act in the country will perform at the Florida State Fair.

Sea Lion Splash is made up of California and South American sea lions, many rescued after being injured or beached, that tour the country with their one-of-a-kind show.

Many of the sea lion performers were beach stranded and adopted by Squalas Inc. Squalas provides homes for sea lions unable to survive in the wild because of sickness, age or injuries.

Sea Lion Splash features several of the Squalas sea lions in a zoo-like environment, complete with an above-ground pool and a waterfall.

The performers do handstands and flips, balance balls, dance, smile and even teach kids how to recycle.

Sea Lion Splash is one of the many entertainment options free with the price of fair admission.