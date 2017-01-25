Protesters hang ‘RESIST’ banner near White House

Associated Press Published:
NBC News image
NBC News image

(AP) — Protesters have unfurled a giant orange and yellow banner that says “RESIST” from a 270-foot crane at a construction site just blocks from the White House.

Police say the group of seven protesters climbed the crane at a downtown Washington construction site Wednesday morning. After a few hours, a few of the protesters dangling from the horizontal arm of the crane opened the 70-foot by 35-foot banner.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group is calling for resistance to President Donald Trump and his agenda. He says it’s a continuation of protests that began with Trump’s inauguration.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s