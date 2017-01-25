Protesters hang ‘RESIST’ banner near White House

(AP) — Protesters have unfurled a giant orange and yellow banner that says “RESIST” from a 270-foot crane at a construction site just blocks from the White House.
Police say the group of seven protesters climbed the crane at a downtown Washington construction site Wednesday morning. After a few hours, a few of the protesters dangling from the horizontal arm of the crane opened the 70-foot by 35-foot banner.
Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group is calling for resistance to President Donald Trump and his agenda. He says it’s a continuation of protests that began with Trump’s inauguration.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.