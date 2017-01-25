Pirates invade downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Right in the middle of the lunch hour break, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s Ultra-Secret Special Operations Unit road into town, fired cannons and demanded Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn surrender the city to avoid a long and costly battle.

“Not a chance Fellas,” screamed Mayor Buckhorn in the middle of Lykes Gaslight Park in Tampa.

But Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates continued to read a proclamation warning Mayor Buckhorn of the harm that could come to him of people of the city of Tampa if he didn’t peacefully surrender.

“Honey Boo Boo Could run this city better,” said one of the Krewe members to a crowd people waiting for the Mayor to reply to the pirates demands.

“There is not a chance that this Irishman is giving up the city… Right!.. We are going down with a fight,” said Mayor Buckhorn defiantly with the key to the city in his hand.

“Pirates we retire until Saturday and then we will be at Cockroach bay (to take the city) we will see you then,” said the leader of the motley crew of pirates.

The pirates then got back on their rolling float and disappeared into the streets of downtown Tampa.