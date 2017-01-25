TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Families attended opening night of the final Ringling Bros. circus tour at Amalie Arena Wednesday night.
The show is dropping the curtain in May after 146 years of presenting “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
News Channel 8’s Melanie Michael will have more on the story and reactions from families coming up tonight at 11 p.m.
Related: Final Tampa performances of ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ begin Wednesday night
Photos: Families attend opening night of Ringling Bros. circus farewell tour in Tampa
