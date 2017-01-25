Pasco Sheriff’s Office undercover narcotics unit arrests 15 during meth investigation

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Undercover detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served search warrants at three locations and arrested 15 suspects on Tuesday.

The detectives were conducting an investigation into traffic of methamphetamines.

Detectives received information that a suspect named Willie Robinson was selling meth from a hotel room in Bartow.

Detectives observed Robinson and took him into custody.  They arrested three people in the room, Katrina Wise, Brittany McCurry and Demarcus Jefferson.

A search warrant was served in another room, where Neil Anderson was staying and also suspected of dealing drugs.  Detectives found a digital scale with meth reside and a handgun and arrested him.

Months prior, detectives learned Edward Bailey was selling meth was a home in Lakeland.

A search warrant was served and detectives made contact with nine people at the home.

Inside the home and the shed, officials found plastic baggies containing marijuana, meth, a metal marijuana grinder, narcotics ledgers, drug paraphernalia, pills and items commonly used in the manufacturing of meth.

Detectives arrested Katrena Wise, Brittany McCurry, Joshua Miranda, Demarcus Jefferson, Marvin Morris, Charlene Davis, Tequila BeBee, Christopher Sodt, Lanette Hart, William Hanshew, Patricia Goff, and Joseph Dimmitri.

All face various charges including drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia,.

