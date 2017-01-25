Man accused of exposing himself at Florida college campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested after being accused of exposing himself to several women, including two students on the campus of the University of North Florida.

News outlets report 27-year-old Joseph Robert Jenkins faces stalking and indecent exposure charges.

An arrest report says Jenkins approached three different women Jan. 8 while driving a red Ford Mustang and started touching himself. Two of those incidents occurred in UNF parking lots. The third happened at the St. Johns Town Center.

Police connected the January incidents to one that occurred last November when a woman said she was followed by a man in a red car who was touching himself.

One of the women was able to positively identify Jenkins. He was arrested Monday.

It’s unclear if Jenkins has an attorney.