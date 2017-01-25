Know the signs of alcohol poisoning before Gasparilla weekend

(WFLA) — You’ll get your beads and you’ll have some fun, but Gasparilla can be an accident waiting to happen for some partaking in binge drinking.

Alcohol poisoning is a big concern for those experiencing the festivities this weekend. Licensed doctor, Jill Hechtman, said knowing what to look for could save a life.

Someone who’s unconscious obviously needs help, but Dr. Jill said there are other initial signs of alcohol poising.

“Someone who is acting a little big confused. They might be vomiting. They might have dizziness, or [be] slurring their words.”

Dr. Jill said its hard to tell the difference between someone who’s had too much to drink and someone with alcohol poising. So, she suggests to air on the side of caution and do whatever necessary to ensure the safety of your loved ones.

Catch Dr. Jill every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.