Huge sinkhole opens in Pennsylvania yard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WFLA) — People living in a Pennsylvania neighborhood woke up to a frightening sight on Wednesday morning, a huge sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened up around 4 a.m. in front of a home in the Cheltenham Township, which is located in Montgomery County.

No one was injured. But, the hole damaged a nearby road.

Authorities are trying to figure out what caused the sinkhole to form.