How to stay healthy during flu season

(WFLA) With cold and flu season officially upon us it’s important to know how to eat to stay healthy.
Registered dietitian nutritionist, Abigail Dougherty recommends eating the rainbow when it comes to fruits and vegetables for a variety of key immune boosting vitamins and minerals.
“They are like natures multivitamins”, Dougherty said.
In addition to eating fruits and vegetables, getting enough sleep, drinking more water and being physically active are key to helping keep you healthy.
