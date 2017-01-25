Hillsborough Supervisor reacts to President’s call for voter fraud investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Late Wednesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced President Donald Trump’s tweet, calling for a “major investigation” into alleged voter fraud, goes far beyond last year’s election.

The investigation revisits unsubstantiated claims President Trump has made repeatedly about a rigged voting system. Those claims were made while he was a candidate for president.

Spicer did not provide many details as to what the probe would look like. The focus may be on deceased people who remained on the voter rolls and people registered in two or more states. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud occurring in November’s election.

Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections, largely dismisses those claims here in Florida.

“One of the things we have in Florida is a great identification law, where numerous kinds of identification can be shown to vote, but you know, it starts at registration,” Latimer said.

Latimer said although there are cases of voter fraud, it’s not a widespread problem.

He said a system called ERIC, Electronic Registration Information Center, helps.

Although Florida is not a member state, the nationwide database reports that to date, it has helped the 21 member states identify millions of out-of-date registrations. The graph below outlines the numbers:

Cross-state Movers In-state Movers In-state Duplicates Deceased 2013 Seven states 92,322 534,814 13,857 21,823 2014 11 states + DC 186,791 1,235,023 19,996 50,571 2015 12 states + DC 269,824 742,266 14,030 61,278 2016 to date 12 states + DC 452,032 1,317,528 44,782 32,474 Total 13 states + DC 1,000,969 3,829,631 92,665 166,146

(As of December 6, 2016)

Laimter explains how it works.

“You provide your driver’s license and voter registration information and they’re cross matched through the system and they’re finding people that are registered in two states, they’re not voting in two states, but they are registered in two states,” Latimer said.

