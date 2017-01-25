Hillsborough Supervisor reacts to President’s call for voter fraud investigation

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published:
vote-generic1_wood

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Late Wednesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced President Donald Trump’s tweet, calling for a “major investigation” into alleged voter fraud, goes far beyond last year’s election.

The investigation revisits unsubstantiated claims President Trump has made repeatedly about a rigged voting system. Those claims were made while he was a candidate for president.

Spicer did not provide many details as to what the probe would look like.  The focus may be on deceased people who remained on the voter rolls and people registered in two or more states.  There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud occurring in November’s election.

Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections, largely dismisses those claims here in Florida.

“One of the things we have in Florida is a great identification law, where numerous kinds of identification can be shown to vote, but you know, it starts at registration,” Latimer said.

Latimer said although there are cases of voter fraud,  it’s not a widespread problem.

He said a system called ERIC, Electronic Registration Information Center, helps.

Although Florida is not a member state, the nationwide database reports that to date, it has helped the 21 member states identify millions of out-of-date registrations. The graph below outlines the numbers:

Cross-state Movers In-state Movers In-state Duplicates Deceased
2013 Seven states 92,322 534,814 13,857 21,823
2014 11 states + DC 186,791 1,235,023 19,996 50,571
2015 12 states + DC 269,824 742,266 14,030 61,278
2016 to date 12 states + DC 452,032 1,317,528 44,782 32,474
Total 13 states + DC 1,000,969 3,829,631 92,665 166,146

(As of December 6, 2016)

Laimter explains how it works.

“You provide your driver’s license and voter registration information and they’re cross matched through the system and they’re finding people that are registered in two states, they’re not voting in two states, but they are registered in two states,” Latimer said.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s