Hillsborough man faces multiple charges after boy, 4, shoots himself with gun

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man appeared before a judge Wednesday morning, accused of unsafe storage of a weapon. That weapon got into the hands of a 4-year-old boy, deputies said, and the boy later shot himself.

Akia Thomas was silent as the judge read the charges against him.

Deputies tell us the little boy was home with Thomas, who is his mother’s boyfriend, at the time of the incident. The woman was taking two other children in the home, ages 1 and 6, to school.

Deputies arrested Thomas for felony possession of a gun.

The gun is a stolen .38 Taurus handgun, deputies said.

Deputies believe that the child grabbed the firearm after finding it unsecured underneath a dresser and accidentally shot himself in the chest.

The child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. The boy underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

In court, Judge Margaret R. Thomas set bond at $104,000.

Thomas was charged with Felony Possession of a Weapon, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm and Possession of Cocaine, the judge said.

Records show that Thomas has 24 prior felony charges, including drug charges. He also has five felony convictions.