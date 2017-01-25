‘Fifty Shades’ contest winners get to attend masquerade ball, movie screening

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2015 file photo, actors Dakota Johnson, right, and Jamie Dornan pose for photographers at the UK Premiere of Fifty Shades of Grey, at a central London cinema. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2015 file photo, actors Dakota Johnson, right, and Jamie Dornan pose for photographers at the UK Premiere of Fifty Shades of Grey, at a central London cinema. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

(WFLA) – Fans of the ‘Fifty Shades’ novels and movies have a chance to win a trip to a cool Fifty Shades event.

NBC’s Today Show is sponsoring a Fifty Shades contest. The prize is something fans would love, admission to a “Fifty Shades Darker” masquerade ball and film screening in Los Angeles.

Two winners will get to bring a guest of their choice to the ball and screening.

To enter, fill out a form on the Today Show website and send a photo showing why you should win a trip to the ball and screening alongside the stars of the film.

Fifty Shades Darker opens in movie theaters on February 9, 2017.

