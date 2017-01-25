Assault shakes up North Tampa residents

TAMPA, Fla. — Lou Ann Butler has been riding the bus at the stop on East Yukon Street in North Tampa to work for about 4 years.

“When you have a job and you have to get that pay check, you have to do what you have to do,” she says while waiting for her bus.

For Butler, that means working late hours and having to walk home alone, in the dark.

“I’ve had people come up to me, say, ‘Hey baby, what you doing?’ That type of thing. When you’re out that late they think you’re that type of person,” she says.

When that happens she just tries to walk away as quickly as possible.

Elainea Chavis often walks the area with her aunt. She doesn’t feel safe in the area, and tries never to walk around alone.

“Old men look at me when I’m walking, and I find that uncomfortable so I walk with my friends. I don’t walk by myself,” she said.

Her aunt agrees adding, “I don’t go by myself anywhere, or I go in my vehicle. I make sure to look at my surroundings, watch every time my back is turned and stuff.”

They all would like to see more police presence in the area, but for now, they take precautions especially when they are caught in an uncomfortable situation.

The assault happened near Yukon Street and Central Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was able to give a detailed description of the man so that police could composite a sketch. She describes his as a black man in his 20’s.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay. They are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.