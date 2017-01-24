You Paid For It: $1.6 million to study expansion of money-losing Tampa Historic Streetcar system

YBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid fresh reports that public bus ridership is plummeting on both sides of Tampa Bay, taxpayers are spending $1.6 million to study expansion of the Tampa Historic Streetcar system — a system that has already has long history of losing millions at the farebox.

“There is no transportation system that pays for itself — none,” said City of Tampa Administrator of Economic Opportunity Bob McDonaugh. “Everything is subsidized to a degree.”

In other words, You Paid For It.

Given McDonaugh’s farebox benchmark, the streetcar system fits right in.

Ridership records obtained by Eight On Your Side show that farebox revenues have covered anywhere from 28 percent to 40 percent of operating revenues, and that doesn’t include the millions of tax dollars that it cost to build the 2.7 mile long system in the first place.

The ongoing $1.6 million study has just gotten underway is the third study of Streetcar expansion since 2014. A $120,000 study by the Hillsborough MPO and a $35,000 study by HART also looked at the issue. This latest study is getting money from the City of Tampa and Florida DOT.

“It’s not necessarily money coming from Ruskin it’s coming from right there where people use that system,” said McDonaugh. “They’re saying I want to vote I want my tax dollars to go to expanding that system and that’s what we’re going to find out if it makes sense.”

One of the prior studies estimated it would cost between $37 million and $60 million to expand the current Streetcar system that connects downtown Tampa Channelside and Ybor City with northern destinations in Tampa’s downtown district and possibly the Tampa Heights neighborhood north of downtown Tampa.

That would require crossing another CSX railroad track. The one the Street already crosses, costs taxpayers $365,000 a year in insurance.

McDonaugh insists that one of the new study’s objectives is to determine whether it makes sense to modernize the streetcar system as a faster moving downtown commuter system, as opposed to what it primarily is now, a novelty tourist attraction powered by an overhead catenary system that clinks along at 20 mph and picks up passengers every 20-30 minutes.

Whatever possibilities are revealed by this $1.6 million Tampa Historic Streetcar Expansion Study, you can count on one thing. It’s going to cost you even more than the system does now..

“The system will never break even,” McDonaugh said.

Tonight at six in our You Paid For It report on WFLA News Channel 8, see for yourself how the commuter option is working out so far as transportation planners brainstorm ways to make the Tampa Streetcar system bigger and better than it has ever been.