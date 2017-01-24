Video: Wrong-way driver zooms past Santa Fe patrol cars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way on a highway in New Mexico around 2:30 a.m. last week, driving right past deputies.
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bernardino Jimenez, 59, for aggravated DWI and reckless driving.
A report says Jimenez was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Deputies followed the car for about a mile before surrounding it and forcing it to slow to a stop. They say Jimenez admitted to drinking, but he didn’t seem to see anything wrong with his driving.
“Do you realize that you’re on the wrong way of the highway?” a deputy asked.
“No,” Jimenez responded with a shrug.
During field sobriety tests, video shows Jimenez losing his balance and stumbling. There was a reason for his unsteady stance, he told deputies.
“You know, I’m going uphill,” Jimenez said. “You think I be, like, a little bit level. I mean, I’m just asking.”
“Okay it is. It is level,” a deputy responded.
His breath test results were .19 and .18, more than double the legal limit.
It was a first-offense DWI charge for Jimenez. He was released from jail after a day.
Deputies seized his car, taking it to the Sheriff’s Office.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.