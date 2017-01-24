VIDEO: Belgium Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

(WFLA) — Belgium’s Planckendael Zoo welcomed the new arrival on January 19.

A baby giraffe was born from mother Megara, who was also born in the zoo.

Megara gave birth in the morning before dawn when caretakers were not there, but the zoo said the mother and her baby were doing well.

It is Megara’s first offspring and she was pregnant for fifteen months, which is the usual gestation period for a giraffe.

This is the first birth of 2017 at Planckendael Zoo, but officials said in a statement they were expecting another baby giraffe later in the month.

The zoo has not yet named the baby giraffe and can’t tell the sex yet.

Once caretakers announce the gender, people can suggest a name that must start with the letter ‘S’. Then, a poll will be taken to choose among the three most popular ones.

The baby giraffe is five feet and seven inches tall and will reach about 18-feet when full grown if it’s a male.

If it is female, it will grow to about 15-feet.