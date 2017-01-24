Tampa Theatre working to patch up old problems

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places. The theater was built in 1926 and is showing signs of age.

There is crumbling plaster, statues that are falling apart, and until recently, some of the wiring in the building was the original cloth covered wires put in place by the original builders.

“If you’ve ever renovated an old home and you’ve seen it on TV, you know when they open the walls and they find nob and tube and cloth covered wires and a rats nest of ends of things, that’s what we had going on,” said Jill Witecki of Tampa Theatre.

The building is in phase one of a six million dollar renovation which addresses just some of the problems.

“The needs of the building are many. It’s a huge, old, complex building, and the needs right now are totaling more than 12 million dollars,” said Witecki.

Replacing wires and crumbling plaster are necessary, but it’s not the most common complaint heard in the theater.

Most modern movie goers want something done about the seats.

“They’re uncomfortable. They’re very tight, they’re close together,” said Witecki.

The original seats from 1926 were brown and leather, and were replaced with red cloth seats in 1976.

Recently, the Hillsborough County Commission approved a $325,000 grant to help replace the seats, although Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn believes the theatre could have approached the renovations differently.

The theater recently purchased office space for employees next to the theatre.

“I didn’t think it was the appropriate thing to do,” said Buckhorn. “The burden on them for this capital campaign is going to be on them, it’s not going to be from me. So, if they want to go to the private sector and raise money, certainly they can do that, but they maybe should have thought of that before they went and bought a half million dollar condo.”

There is office space available in the theatre building, but Witecki points out it was abandoned more than 40 years ago and would take considerable renovating to bring up to current building codes.

“What it came down to was, purchasing the new space was going to cost $425,000, renovating the existing space was going to cost a million and a half,” said Witecki.

Tampa Theatre has also raised much of it’s renovation budget from private donations and they are still seeking more to continue the project.

