Tampa Police Department seek sexual assault suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for your help to identify a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in the early morning hours at North Central Avenue and East Yukon Street.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male in his early to mid-twenties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3000.