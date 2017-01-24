Tampa Police Department seek sexual assault suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for your help to identify a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault.
The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday in the early morning hours at North Central Avenue and East Yukon Street.
Police said the suspect was described as a black male in his early to mid-twenties.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3000.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.