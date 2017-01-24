Search for toddler missing after Georgia tornado continues

DOUGHTERY COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — Search efforts continued Tuesday for a two-year-old Georgia boy, believed to be caught up in a tornado that touched down near his home.
According to the boy’s father Kevian Green, Detraz Green was last seen with family members, playing with a toy. Then, the tornado mowed through a wide swatch of Doughtery County, where the family lives.
The boy was reported missing Sunday night. A search on Monday was called off at 5 p.m., to resume Tuesday morning.
As of Tuesday morning, at least 20 people were confirmed dead as a result of the weekend outbreak of storms.
Across the South, 50 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported from Thursday to Sunday.
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates on this story.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.