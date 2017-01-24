Police: Tampa driver hits woman in road rage incident

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa man is behind bars after Clearwater police say he hit a woman with his car during a road rage incident.

Detectives say Chad Michael Conforti hit the victim in the Walgreens parking lot, Sunday, while she was trying to stop him. Witnesses say Conforti was 40 feet away from the victim when he accelerated his car towards her.

Police say Confronti took off through the Bank of America parking lot afterward.

An off-duty deputy spotted Confronti and followed him to a nearby CVS where he caused an accident, according to Largo Police. Confronti was cited for reckless driving in that crash.

The victim tells News Channel 8, Confronti was driving reckless prior to the incident at Walgreens.

She said he cut her off while turning on Missouri Ave. leaving a carwash. She dialed 911 to report the driver and then followed Confronti to Walgreens to let police know his location.