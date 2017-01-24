Pirates spread Gasparilla cheer at Tampa General Hospital

600x338_jana_jones By Published: Updated:
img_0461

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To break up the routine of shots, surgeries and therapies, pirates stopped by the children’s floor at Tampa General Hospital today to show the kids what Gasparilla is all about.

Beads, footballs and coloring books. That’s all it takes to make a sick child smile today.

“It makes his day and I didn’t even expect it and we just came over here and it was like whoa and it just makes his day,” said Kim Baylosis, parent of a sick child.

Many children spend a few weeks at Tampa General. Some spend months.

“They go through so much when they’re in the hospital and there’s just not a whole lot of stuff that brightens their day so something like this he’ll talk about it all day,” said Baylosis.

Pirates invaded room after room but didn’t steal a thing.

“It means so much to give a little bit of normalcy in a situation that’s not,” said Baylosis.

The pirates have been coming to the hospital year after year. It’s one of the events they look forward to the most.

“I love to see the smile on their face they love to see pirates,” said pirate Rick Wolf.

Many kids unfortunately will have to watch Gasparilla out of the window from their rooms at the hospital.

Thankfully, most experienced a little bit of Tampa tradition today.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s