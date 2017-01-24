Parents of kids with autism concerned by therapeutic equestrian center move

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For parents, it is a sacred place where their children thrive and blossom. For the children themselves, many of whom can’t speak or walk, the Bakas Equestrian Center is home.

It is a special place where the most graceful of creatures inspires them.

The horse farm in rural Hillsborough county is both peaceful and stunning. It sits on a secluded piece of land where a large 15-stall barn houses gentle animals with names like Buddy and Martini.

“He loves it here,” said Heidi Ferraro. “My son has developed so much.”

Heidi’s son, Alex, has autism and for him, this horse farm is home.

“He looks forward to it, he’s very excited on the way here. He is eager to get up on his horse, get his helmet and his boots on,” Heidi told WFLA.

At four-years-old, this little boy begin to blossom the first time he set foot in the barn. His face lit up.

Heidi told us the horse farm in Hillsborough County is breathing new life back into her son. He’s now 10.

“You know, child with autism, they don’t necessarily have a ton of interest, and it’s continuing to develop. It’s something he knows and is familiar with,” she said.

This is the sentiment among many parents who just want to keep the Bakas equestrian center open and right where it is.

But, they say they just found out, someone wants to buy the land and swap it for another piece of property 33 miles away.

Heidi told us the county has always supported this horse farm, and she’s hoping it stays that way.

“I hope the county will continue to do so because it was displaced families and leave them without the opportunity to do this.”

Families will meet with County leaders on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the barn. This relocation would affect roughly 200 families.