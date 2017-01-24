Mayor Buckhorn says ‘no way’ to surrendering keys to city to Ye Mystic Crew of Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cannons were fired in downtown Tampa Tuesday afternoon as Ye Mystic Crew of Gasparilla stormed into Mayor Bob Buckhorn’s office and demanded the keys to the city of Tampa.

“Are you going to bring the key with you?” A pirate asked Buckhorn.

“Hell no, I’m not bringing the key,” Buckhorn replied. “No key for you!”

The pirates tried to embarrass the mayor with what they called a simple demand, issuing a proclamation that Buckhorn surrender the keys.

The mayor was unwavering in his reply.

“No! You should know that there was nothing but pictures on that scroll! These guys can’t even read. And they smell bad. You know what I think we should do Tampa? We should build a wall and make the pirates pay for it.”

The people of Tampa want the pirates to know they stand behind the mayor.

“Well, he should be defiant,” said Jami Laconte. “That’s his job to ward off these pirates and send them back. But, we are going to have a good celebration first.”

“We came on down, a few of me and my friends, and we love to be part of Gasparilla all together,” said Nikki Santiago.

Now that Mayor Buckhorn has said “no” to surrendering the key as Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla has invaded, we have to wait and see what happens this Gasparilla weekend.

