Highly contagious norovirus hits peak in season

(WFLA) – It’s peak season for the norovirus.

The Center for Disease Control says that outbreaks occur throughout the year, but over 80% of outbreaks occur from November to April.

“There are literally hundreds of norovirus strains,” Dr. William Schaffner, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told NBC Nightly News.

“There are so many of them, so this is an illness you can get and then a few years later, you can get it again, unfortunately!”

Schaffner told Nightly News the virus spreads easily and is highly contagious in congested environments like schools and nursing homes.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

According to the CDC, there is no specific medication to treat the norovirus, as it is a viral, and not a bacterial infection.

Drinking plenty of liquids, like sports drinks and other drinks without caffeine or alcohol, can help prevent dehydration caused by the virus.

The norovirus can be prevented by regularly washing your hands with soap and water, washing laundry thoroughly, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking seafood thoroughly and not preparing food when you are sick or caring for someone who is sick, according to the CDC.

