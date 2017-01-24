Fla. woman kidnapped, beat, robbed man she met online for sex

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Broward County woman and two accomplices kidnapped, beat and robbed a man after he arranged to meet her for sex through Backpage.com, authorities said.

WTVJ reports Jesse Rodriguez, 30, was arrested Sunday on charges including grand theft, battery, illegal use of a credit card and possession of cocaine, according to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s office.

The victim went to an extended stay hotel to meet with a woman he met on the website, according to an arrest report.

Rodriguez let him into the room and began performing sexual acts on him before tying his wrists with a cell phone cord, according to the report.

Rodriguez went through his pockets and removed $180 in cash, his wallet, cellphone and car keys.

She allegedly held him against his will and she struck him in the face several times and demanded the PIN for his debit card.

Rodriguez and two accomplices took the victim to the bank where he was forced to withdraw $200, then to a nearby CVS in his car, where she grabbed makeup and $200 in Visa gift cards.

As they went up to the counter, a scuffle ensued as he tried to grab his cellphone, according to the report.

Rodriguez and an accomplice fled in the victim’s car and the victim had the store call authorities.

Deputies responded to the CVS and then the hotel, where they found Rodriguez and an accomplice hiding.

Two accomplices, Kevin Ramnarine, 27, and Latrise Lenoir, 24, are also facing charges.

The victim was able to identify all the suspects, the report said. All were taken into custody.