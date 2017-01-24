Deputies: Suspects threaten victims with large knife and a brick in Pasco home invasion

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for two suspects in a home invasion.
Rafael Gonzalez III and David Gonzalez entered a home in Holiday against the victim’s will, on January 23. arrived at a residence in Holiday belonging to the victims.
The suspects were armed with a large knife and a brick and threatened one of the victims.
As the suspects were in the residence, they argued with the victims over undisclosed amount of money, before stealing a guitar from the residence.
The suspects punctured one of the victim’s tires and fled in an older model, white SUV.
The suspects have not been found. If you have any additional information or know their whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office.
