Crooks break in through back door of veterans’ organization, make off with safe

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – They’ve struck again; bad guys showing shady, shameful behavior by stealing from Pasco veterans’ organizations.

Investigators with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office have been recently tracking criminals who have struck three times in the same city, on the same street, targeting the same kind of place. Detectives believe these cases in Holiday are connected.

“It’s a slap in the face and everything that goes along with that,” John Burnette, a Navy veteran, told News Channel 8. “To steal from a non-profit organization is just wrong. Just wrong.”

The most recent break-in happened at Amvets Post 98 on Bartelt Road at 3 a.m. on Jan. 20. The crooks broke in through the back door, then ransacked the place as they stole the safe.

Back in December, the American Legion Post and the VFW, both on the same street, were hit in just two weeks’ time.

The criminals cut a hole in the roof and dropped inside. They went right for the safe.

The thieves got away with ten thousand dollars.

“Disheartening, very sad thing to see,” Bill Cahill, a Marine veteran, said.

“When you steal from my brothers and sisters, whether you are in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, doesn’t matter. We’ve all served, we’ve all stood by each other. It’s a very horrible thing to do.”

In this most recent case, the criminals went through a secluded, dark pathway that can’t be seen from the street. That’s where they pried open a door, got inside, and made their way to the safe.

In a matter of minutes, they were gone.

Members all agree that the people responsible are very familiar with the locations.

“Ultimate hope is that these people are caught and punished and that this does not continue to go on,” Brunette added. “This break-in may only cost us a few thousand dollars, but it’s affecting the lives of the people that we are here to support.”

Pasco detectives are also investigating a possible connection to similar cases in Hernando and Sumter counties. If you have any information on either case, you’re urged to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

