Couple faces nearly 100 counts of animal cruelty

WESH Published:
REVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A local couple facing nearly 100 counts of animal cruelty appeared in court Tuesday.

More than 50 animals died when their home caught fire Jan. 11, including 45 cats, four dogs and a raccoon.

Brantley has posted bond and was released from jail.

“I got as many out as I could, now get out of my face,” Brantley said when asked about the incident.

Brantley and Traum are facing more than 70 counts of animal cruelty.

Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the fire said they saw Traum and Brantley frantically pulling animals out of the house.

Deputies said they found filthy, inhumane conditions and evidence of animal hoarding at the home.

More than a dozen dogs were rescued, including Smokey, a dog that was adopted by a firefighter later that day.

The bond set for Traum and Brantley was set at $45,000.

Brantley and Traum were arrested Monday.

Traum posted bond and was released from jail Tuesday morning.

