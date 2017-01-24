Child-involved shootings can be prevented with safes, gun locks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Just four days apart, two, four-year-old boys got their hands on loaded guns, and in separate incidents, pulled the trigger, shooting themselves.

One boy survived and one did not. It’s a scene that plays out too many times across the Bay Area.

At the Key Vista apartments in Hillsborough County, a four-year old found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Deputies tell 8 On Your Side felon Akia Thomas, boyfriend of the child’s mother, was supposed to be watching him.

Doug Jackson, co-owner of Bill Jackson’s in Pinellas Park, is big on gun safety.

“It’s irresponsibility of the parents by leaving a loaded gun around where a kid can get it,” said Jackson.

Jackson showed 8 On Your Side some of the gear gun owners can buy to keep kids away.

One uses a quick swipe of your finger to unlock a small safe.

“There’s no guessing. There’s no fumbling. You don’t have to be totally awake to basically get into it. Your kids can’t get into it because their fingerprint is not programmed in,” he said, as he demonstrated the device.

Gun safes do the trick nicely, but you can protect your family with a simple trigger lock.

“It’s basically designed to keep kids and stuff away from your gun,” Jackson explained.

At Tuesday morning’s shooting, neighbors knew the rules.

“Any responsible parent or gun owner… You know to lock it up!” said Melvin Hicks.

Just telling kids about gun dangers isn’t enough.

“This is my personal item, you don’t touch it. You tell a kid, you can’t touch it, first thing he’s gonna do is touch it,” said Jackson. “And adults are the same way.”

By law, every new gun sold must come with a lock.

Guns safes at Bill Jackson’s start at $1000. The bio-metric safe that opens by reading your fingerprint is $269.

The trigger lock costs $15.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters