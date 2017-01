Caught on cam: train vs. truck

(KSL) Utah police video that captured a train slamming into a semitrailer Saturday shows that the railroad crossing arms were not lowered or flashing to warn drivers.

A North Salt Lake police officer was among the vehicles approaching the crossing at 10 a.m., and his dashboard camera recorded as the southbound FrontRunner train collided with a FedEx semitrailer pulling two trailers.

The train crashed through the first of two trailers, missing the truck’s cab. Two drivers in the vehicle narrowly escaped injury, and the approximately 80 passengers on the train were unharmed, South Davis Metro Fire reported Saturday.

Click here to read more.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters