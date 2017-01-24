Better Call Behnken: Owner of closed diagnostic center slowly returning mammogram records

(WFLA) – Three months after desperate women turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken for help obtaining their mammogram records, there is progress.

Brandon’s Women’s Diagnostic Center abruptly closed in Oct. 2015 and owner John Parker III said he has now rented an executive suite in Hyde Park and plans to meet women there to return records.

He said he transferred 500 records to the facility today.

But, there are potentially thousands more sitting in a storage facility in Pinellas County.

“I don’t think he’s trying his best if they are still sitting in a facility after all this time,” said Denise Pickrell, a patient who wants her records.

Parker says he has returned about 3,000 records to women and will give back more, as women email him at jp@womensdiag.com. He said he hopes to give back records within 30 days after he receives a woman’s request.

“I apologize for the delay,” he said. “It is extremely frustrating. I have to do the right thing to the best of my ability.”

Many women are desperate to get records, because they need them so their doctors can compare the images to current ones and make diagnostic decisions.

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Health said the department is looking into complaints, but can do very little, because it does not license Parker.

Shelisha Coleman, spokeswoman for the state’s Agency of Health Care Administration, said her agency is looking into ways it may be able to help these women get their records faster.

If you want to file a complaint with the state, you can do so at this website.