7-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident where a child was injured by a hit-and-run driver in Clearwater Tuesday evening.
Crews are on scene at Myrtle Avenue South and Druid Road for a vehicle versus a child.
The driver of the car left the scene of the accident.
The child was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
