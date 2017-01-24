7-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident where a child was injured by a hit-and-run driver in Clearwater Tuesday evening.

Crews are on scene at Myrtle Avenue South and Druid Road for a vehicle versus a child.

The driver of the car left the scene of the accident.

The child was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

