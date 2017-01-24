4-year-old child injured from shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a child was shot and injured in Tampa.
The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the gated Key Vista Apartments, located at 12536 Tinsley Circle in Tampa.
Officials are on scene.
The child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital. At this time, we do not know the condition of the child.
This story is developing. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
