2 endangered adults missing in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding two missing, endangered adults.

The victims’ niece contacted the sheriff’s office after Thomas, 72, and Susan Tokarz, 70, did not arrive to her home in Lakeland.

Thomas has heart issues and Susan has dementia. The couple was to arrive at the home at 10:30 a.m.

The left their home in a 2012 black Mercedes, FL tag DTGJ85 at 8:30 a.m. and have not been back to their home since.

The sheriff’s office contacted all area hospitals with negative results.

A silver alert has been issued for the Tokarz’s. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact the MSCO at 941-747-3011.

