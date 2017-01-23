Wind gust blows semi off I-75 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong wind gust is believed to have caused a crash involving a semi and an SUV on Interstate-75 in Hillsborough County on Monday morning.

The Tampa Bay area continued to see high winds Monday from a severe storm system that moved into the area on Sunday.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said a strong wind gust is believed to have blown a semi-truck from a northbound lane into the southbound lanes of I-75 during the Monday morning commute. It happened near mile marker 259 in the Brandon area. The semi tore up a metal guardrail on the interstate during the crash.

A Range Rover SUV was also blown from the northbound to southbound lanes.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Monday morning that a high-wind advisory remains in effect on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.