Wind gust blows semi off I-75 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong wind gust is believed to have caused a crash involving a semi and an SUV on Interstate-75 in Hillsborough County on Monday morning.
The Tampa Bay area continued to see high winds Monday from a severe storm system that moved into the area on Sunday.
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said a strong wind gust is believed to have blown a semi-truck from a northbound lane into the southbound lanes of I-75 during the Monday morning commute. It happened near mile marker 259 in the Brandon area. The semi tore up a metal guardrail on the interstate during the crash.
A Range Rover SUV was also blown from the northbound to southbound lanes.
One person was transported to a local hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol said on Monday morning that a high-wind advisory remains in effect on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.